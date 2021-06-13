Menu

Canada

Abbotsford police ask public for help to find distressed, shoe-less boy

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 6:20 pm
An Abbotsford police car can be seen in this file photo.
An Abbotsford police car can be seen in this file photo. Abbotsford police

Abbotsford police officers are hoping the public can help them locate a boy who was last spotted in the area of 35000 Old Clayburn Road near Abbotsford Christian School around 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they were contacted by concerned citizens who had seen the boy and spoken to him. He was not injured but “looked to be on the verge of tears” and did not want to tell anyone why he was seemingly upset.

The boy has not been reported missing, police said, and that is why they have not released a photo of him but they would still like to find him to make sure he is OK.

He appears to be around 10 years old.

Abbotsford police have also used their helicopter to search the area.

The boy is described as Caucasian with a slim build and wearing a light blue Hurley jacket and black track pants.

He was not wearing shoes.

If anyone has any information or has seen the boy contact police at 604-859-5225.

