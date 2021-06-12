Menu

Crime

RCMP in western New Brunswick warning people about a suspect who fired at Mounties

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2021 8:42 am
NB RCMP say the shooting suspect is 25 year old Stephen Perley Jr. A search continues in the Tobique Narrows area. View image in full screen
NB RCMP say the shooting suspect is 25 year old Stephen Perley Jr. A search continues in the Tobique Narrows area. RCMP

The RCMP in western New Brunswick is warning people in the Tobique-Perth area to lock their doors and stay inside after a man fired at police.

RCMP say Mounties responded to a report Friday night of a man pointing and firing a gun in Medford.

Police say the suspect fled the area in a vehicle and when officers tried to stop him the suspect fired at them, hitting an RCMP vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was hurt.

RCMP have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Stephen Perley, Jr. and say he was last seen driving a red, four-door Toyota Tacoma on a road in a wooded area.

Police say they then issued an Alert Ready message advising residents to lock doors, shelter in place, and stay away from windows.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
RCMP tagNew Brunswick tagStephen Perley tagTobique-Perth tag

