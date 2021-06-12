RCMP in western New Brunswick warning people about a suspect who fired at Mounties

The RCMP in western New Brunswick is warning people in the Tobique-Perth area to lock their doors and stay inside after a man fired at police.
RCMP say Mounties responded to a report Friday night of a man pointing and firing a gun in Medford.
Police say the suspect fled the area in a vehicle and when officers tried to stop him the suspect fired at them, hitting an RCMP vehicle.
No one was hurt.
RCMP have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Stephen Perley, Jr. and say he was last seen driving a red, four-door Toyota Tacoma on a road in a wooded area.
Police say they then issued an Alert Ready message advising residents to lock doors, shelter in place, and stay away from windows.
