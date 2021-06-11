Menu

Canada

Brampton teen dies after jumping into Credit River with friends off of bridge in Norval, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 11:17 pm
A file photo of the Adamson Street North bridge in Norval. View image in full screen
A file photo of the Adamson Street North bridge in Norval. Google Streetview

While swimming with friends in Norval, Ont., Friday afternoon, Halton Regional Police say a 14-year-old boy from Brampton drowned.

According to a statement issued by the service late Friday, officers said the incident happened at the Adamson Street North bridge over the Credit River near MacNab Park in Norval, around four kilometres east of Georgetown.

It was at around 5 p.m. when police said witnesses told officers a group of youths, including the boy, were jumping from the bridge.

“Police and paramedics were called to the scene where witnesses and friends were performing life-saving measures,” the statement said.

“The 14-year-old Brampton male was rushed to Georgetown Hospital and sadly has succumbed to his injuries.”

Officers didn’t identify the boy or elaborate further on the circumstances leading up to his death.

