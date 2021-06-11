Brampton teen dies after jumping into Credit River with friends off of bridge in Norval, police say

Send this page to someone via email

While swimming with friends in Norval, Ont., Friday afternoon, Halton Regional Police say a 14-year-old boy from Brampton drowned.

According to a statement issued by the service late Friday, officers said the incident happened at the Adamson Street North bridge over the Credit River near MacNab Park in Norval, around four kilometres east of Georgetown.

It was at around 5 p.m. when police said witnesses told officers a group of youths, including the boy, were jumping from the bridge.

“Police and paramedics were called to the scene where witnesses and friends were performing life-saving measures,” the statement said.

“The 14-year-old Brampton male was rushed to Georgetown Hospital and sadly has succumbed to his injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officers didn’t identify the boy or elaborate further on the circumstances leading up to his death.

Police are investigating the tragic drowning of a Brampton teen in the Credit River near McNab Park in Norval. The incident occurred today at 5:00 pm at a bridge over the Credit River. The 14 year old Brampton male was rushed to hospital and sadly has succumbed to his injuries. — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) June 12, 2021