Body found after Ottawa teen jumped from Prince of Wales Bridge: police

Ottawa police say the body of a drowned 14-year-old boy who jumped from the Prince of Wales Bridge last week has been recovered.

The teen’s body was found near Lemieux Island in the Ottawa River on Monday afternoon, according to a release.

The coroner’s office has confirmed it is the body of the boy who jumped off the abandoned bridge into the river during a gathering with a group of youths on July 3.

A collection of police and fire units from Ottawa and Gatineau searched for him throughout the weekend.

The Ottawa police investigation into the boy’s death is ongoing.

Elsewhere along the river, divers from the Ottawa dive unit recovered the body of a 20-year-old man who went missing on Saturday while swimming with a group at Britannia Beach.

The unidentified man’s body was recovered at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

— With files from Canadian Press

