Health

B.C. expands PharmaCare coverage to include life-changing diabetes monitor

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 10:16 pm
Click to play video: 'PharmaCare will cover life-altering diabetes monitor' PharmaCare will cover life-altering diabetes monitor
WATCH: Through PharmaCare the B.C. government will now cover the costs of an expensive and potentially life-altering blood glucose monitor for diabetes patients. Catherine Urquhart reports.

British Columbians with diabetes will now be able to claim coverage of a life-changing piece of medical technology through the province’s PharmaCare program.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Friday that the program would cover the Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitor.

Read more: With diabetes on the rise, Canadian doctor awarded for advancing treatment

The tool monitors diabetics’ blood sugar levels in real-time through a sensor attached to the skin, and transmits the information to an app.

It is also capable of sending push notifications if a person’s blood sugar levels rise too high or drop too low, potentially putting them in danger.

Click to play video: 'Celebrating 100 years of insulin discovery with Diabetes awareness' Celebrating 100 years of insulin discovery with Diabetes awareness
Celebrating 100 years of insulin discovery with Diabetes awareness – May 26, 2021

The province estimates access to the devices will help about 20,000 people in each of the first three years.

Story continues below advertisement

Coverage for the devices at list price would have cost B.C. about $100 million, but the province says it negotiated an unspecified discount.

Read more: Saturday marks 100 years since Sir Frederick Banting’s idea that led to discovery of insulin

“People with diabetes who meet the criteria for the device can get coverage if they are enrolled in Fair PharmaCare or who have PharmaCare coverage through C (income assistance), Plan F (children in the At Home program) or Plan W (First Nations health benefits),” the province said.

An estimated 29,000 people are diagnosed with diabetes, a condition that affects one’s ability to regulate their blood sugar levels, every year in British Columbia.

Diabetes remains the sixth leading cause of death in Canada, and complications of the condition can include seizures, organ damage and kidney disease, blindness and non-traumatic amputation.

