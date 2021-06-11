Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

AHS breaks down vaccination data of COVID-19 Delta variant outbreak at Calgary hospital

By Heide Pearson , Lauren Pullen & Christa Dao Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 8:42 pm
Click to play video: '11 COVID-19 cases of Delta variant at Foothills Medical Centre were fully vaccinated' 11 COVID-19 cases of Delta variant at Foothills Medical Centre were fully vaccinated
Eleven people who tested positive at Foothills Medical Centre were fully vaccinated according to AHS. Christa Dao reports on the outbreak and the concern from one infectious disease expert.

Just three out of 22 people who were diagnosed with the COVID-19 Delta variant linked to outbreaks at the Foothills Medical Centre had not received at least one dose of vaccine.

Alberta Health Services released more information Friday about the vaccination status of the health-care workers and patients who have tested positive for the variant, including that those who had been immunized received mRNA vaccine.

One additional person was confirmed to have been fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine before contracting the illness, for a total of 11, as of Friday. They include six patients and five staff.

Read more: 10 COVID-19 Delta cases linked to Foothills outbreaks were fully vaccinated: Hinshaw

Seven of the remaining patients to contract the virus in the hospital had received one dose of vaccine, as well as the one other health-care worker.

Story continues below advertisement

Neither the patients or health-care workers were within the 14-day period following receiving a shot where experts say immunity is building up in the body, AHS said.

One person linked to the outbreak has been admitted to ICU, AHS said, with the majority of the rest of the individuals experiencing mild symptoms. AHS could not confirm whether the person in ICU had been vaccinated.

Two units at the hospital initially had outbreaks — general medicine and neuro rehabilitation — however as of Wednesday, only the general medicine unit still had an outbreak.

Click to play video: 'What we know about the Foothills hospital COVID-19 Delta variant outbreaks and spread' What we know about the Foothills hospital COVID-19 Delta variant outbreaks and spread
What we know about the Foothills hospital COVID-19 Delta variant outbreaks and spread

According to infectious disease expert Dr. Craig Jenne, there’s a real risk that because the Delta variant can spread among people with one dose of vaccine, it could become the next dominant strain of COVID-19 in the province.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The concern is that with the vast majority of the population not sufficiently protected against these emerging variants, in particular Delta, there is a risk it can continue to spread,” he said.

“We also have to remember that when we hit 70 per cent, first dose, that still means almost 40 per cent of the province has no protection. And that is because there are a large number of children under the age of 12 that don’t even qualify for a vaccine.

“So we do have to be careful. We have to keep Delta in check and not let this establish across the province.”

Read more: COVID-19: Delta variant outbreaks at Calgary hospital prompts calls to speed up 2nd doses

Jenne said when it comes to the summer reopening, and large events like the Calgary Stampede, those with two doses have “really good protection,” however, the risk of infection is still there.

But when it comes to those with either one or no doses of vaccine, it becomes an individual decision on personal risk, especially with how quickly the situation with the variant is changing.

“Even if it’s safe to go ahead today, by next week, it may not be,” Jenne said.

“When we were making decisions about how to go ahead and open the province, we weren’t dealing with community-level Delta transmission — that’s now changed the playing field. And I think the province should be looking at what percentage of Albertans are fully vaccinated in order to offset the threat posed by the Delta variant.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: U.K. changes its vaccine strategy to combat COVID-19 Delta variant. Should Canada follow?

Alberta expanded its eligibility for second dose vaccine appointments Thursday to include anyone who received their first shot in April. A total of 154,604 second-dose bookings were made for AHS sites as of Friday.

As of June 9, Alberta had administered 3,215,144 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 634,774 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Coronavirus tagAlberta COVID-19 tagFoothills Medical Centre tagDelta variant tagFoothills hospital COVID-19 outbreak tagFoothills hospital COVID-19 Delta outbreak tagAlberta COVID-19 Delta variant tagFoothills hospital Delta variant outbreak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers