Three people charged in connection to May robbery

On May 4, 2021, police were dispatched to a report of a robbery.

According to early information, an individual had been robbed at gun-point on the 1600 block of Victoria Avenue.

It was alleged that the victim was approached by one person on the street, as well as by a vehicle with multiple people inside.

It was also alleged that one of the people inside the vehicle pointed a gun at the victim and demanded their possessions.

The victim was uninjured.

Investigation led to the identification of two females and one male.

Nicole Bircher (35) and Lonnie Mae Justine (22), both of Regina, are jointly charged with Robbery.

Brett Anthony Maxie (35) is charged with Robbery and Use of Firearm in the Commission of an Indictable Offence.

Bircher and Littletent made their first court appearances on May 31 and Maxie made his first court appearance on June 11.