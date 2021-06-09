Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police search for suspect in alleged home invasion, robbery

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 11:12 am
The Regina Police Service is looking for help from the public in locating a maroon-coloured Nissan that was driving 183 km/h in a construction zone. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at Ring Road and Wascana Parkway.
The Regina Police Service is investigating a robbery and home invasion that took place in the city’s southeast end on Saturday evening. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it’s investigating a robbery and home invasion that happened in the city’s southeast end this past weekend.

Police say the robbery was reported at a home in the 3300 block of Green Poppy Street at about 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Community raises money for victim of Regina home invasion

The incident took place on a ground floor unit of an apartment building where a woman said a man entered her home through a sliding glass door that she had left slightly open, according to police.

Police say the man demanded money along with personal items as the woman called 911 on her phone.

The suspect grabbed her phone and disconnected the call, police say.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The RPS communications centre called the woman back. She was able to answer as the suspect fled the home, according to police.

Read more: Regina police looking for male suspect in downtown robbery

Police say they did an area check, but were unable to find anyone matching the man’s description.

Police say he was wearing a white Nike hoodie with a dark blue “V” pattern on the front and pink writing along with dark jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Community raises money for victim of Regina home invasion' Community raises money for victim of Regina home invasion
Community raises money for victim of Regina home invasion – Dec 1, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagRegina Police tagRegina Police Service tagRegina News tagCrime Stoppers tagHome Invasion tagRPS tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers