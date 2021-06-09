Regina police search for suspect in alleged home invasion, robbery

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it’s investigating a robbery and home invasion that happened in the city’s southeast end this past weekend.

Police say the robbery was reported at a home in the 3300 block of Green Poppy Street at about 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The incident took place on a ground floor unit of an apartment building where a woman said a man entered her home through a sliding glass door that she had left slightly open, according to police.

Police say the man demanded money along with personal items as the woman called 911 on her phone.

The suspect grabbed her phone and disconnected the call, police say.

The RPS communications centre called the woman back. She was able to answer as the suspect fled the home, according to police.

Police say they did an area check, but were unable to find anyone matching the man’s description.

Police say he was wearing a white Nike hoodie with a dark blue “V” pattern on the front and pink writing along with dark jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

