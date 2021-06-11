Man charged after police say dog dragged behind motorbike in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been arrested after a dog was allegedly dragged behind a motorbike on Thursday night in Kitchener.

Police say officers were called to Southridge Drive at around 8:45 p.m. for a report of an injured animal.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police looking for GMC pickup truck linked to Kitchener home invasion

It is alleged a man was riding a motorbike while a dog was being dragged behind.

Police say the dog was left with minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The owner of the dog has been charged with cruelty to animals.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police announce 2nd fraud bust in as many days

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the Provincial Animal Welfare Service is continuing the investigation.

They are reminding members of the pubic to call 519-570-9777 or the Provincial Animal Welfare Service at 1-833-926-4625 if they witness animal cruelty.