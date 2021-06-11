Menu

Comments

Crime

Man charged after police say dog dragged behind motorbike in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 2:40 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been arrested after a dog was allegedly dragged behind a motorbike on Thursday night in Kitchener.

Police say officers were called to Southridge Drive at around 8:45 p.m. for a report of an injured animal.

It is alleged a man was riding a motorbike while a dog was being dragged behind.

Police say the dog was left with minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The owner of the dog has been charged with cruelty to animals.

Police say the Provincial Animal Welfare Service is continuing the investigation.

They are reminding members of the pubic to call 519-570-9777 or the Provincial Animal Welfare Service at 1-833-926-4625 if they witness animal cruelty.

