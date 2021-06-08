Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo Regional Police announce 2nd fraud bust in as many days

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 3:36 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Over the past two days, Waterloo Regional Police have announced two recent arrests in connection to long-term fraud investigations in the area.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of a 62-year-old Brantford man in connection to a fraud investigation that began in 2018 and occurred at a heavy truck sales firm.

Police say a man forged company documents to make it appear to clients that they were conducted transactions with the business. This enabled him to sell vehicles that were not a part of the business’s normal lineup. In turn, he would collect extra bonuses while also avoiding penalties for selling the items outside of a licensed business.

The man has been charged with forgery.

Read more: Guelph police investigating scam that involves 2 people in a fake taxi

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, police announced they had arrested a 43-year-old man, who once lived in Cambridge, charging him with fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

Trending Stories

The case, which began in 2017, was connected to a company that managed condo properties, including securing service contracts and handling finances.

Police say a former employee of the firm “fraudulently obtained funds from several of the condominium corporate accounts, which resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.”

Police say five condos were victimized resulting in losses of more than $500,000.

Click to play video: 'Proper electronic disposal key in fight against fraud' Proper electronic disposal key in fight against fraud
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge news tagKitchener Crime tagCambridge crime tagCambridge fraud case tagKitchener fraud case tagWaterloo fraud case tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers