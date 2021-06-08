Waterloo Regional Police announce 2nd fraud bust in as many days

Send this page to someone via email

Over the past two days, Waterloo Regional Police have announced two recent arrests in connection to long-term fraud investigations in the area.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of a 62-year-old Brantford man in connection to a fraud investigation that began in 2018 and occurred at a heavy truck sales firm.

Police say a man forged company documents to make it appear to clients that they were conducted transactions with the business. This enabled him to sell vehicles that were not a part of the business’s normal lineup. In turn, he would collect extra bonuses while also avoiding penalties for selling the items outside of a licensed business.

The man has been charged with forgery.

On Monday, police announced they had arrested a 43-year-old man, who once lived in Cambridge, charging him with fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

The case, which began in 2017, was connected to a company that managed condo properties, including securing service contracts and handling finances.

Police say a former employee of the firm “fraudulently obtained funds from several of the condominium corporate accounts, which resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.”

Police say five condos were victimized resulting in losses of more than $500,000.