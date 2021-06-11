Manitoba reports 223 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Another two Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and health officials say 223 new infections have been identified across the province.

The latest victims are both from the Winnipeg Health region, and include a woman in her 80s and woman in her 90s, linked to the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has now reported 53,872 cases and 1,089 people with the virus have died.

Friday’s new cases come from across the province, but the majority — 126 — were found in the Winnipeg area.

Another 36 cases were found in the Southern Health region, 27 were identified in the Northern Health region, 20 were found in the Interlake-Eastern Health region, and 14 were found in the in Prairie Mountain Health region.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 10.6 per cent provincially and 11 per cent in Winnipeg.

Health officials say there are currently 3,490 active cases across the province.

As a new outbreak was declared at the surgery unit at Dauphin Regional Health Centre, health data shows hospitalization rates linked to COVID-19 dropped Friday.

There were 306 Manitobans in hospital in Manitoba and neighbouring provinces as of Friday morning, down 10 from the numbers released Thursday.

The province said 63 of those patients are in ICUs in Manitoba, and another 30 are receiving critical care out of province, including 27 in Ontario, one in Saskatchewan and two in Alberta.

Since Manitoba started transporting critically ill COVID-19 patients out of province for care May 18, 23 have returned to hospitals in Manitoba.

Health officials reported 251 new cases and six additional deaths Thursday.

On Thursday Premier Brian Pallister and the province’s chief public health officer unveiled a reopening plan, which will loosen public health restrictions as more people get vaccinated.

The first immunization target is to have more than 70 per cent of Manitobans aged 12 and up get a first dose, and more than 25 per cent have a second dose by Canada Day.

If that happens, the province said businesses and other facilities will be able to open at 25 per cent capacity.

Businesses will be allowed to open at half capacity if 75 per cent of people have had one dose and 50 per cent have had a second shot by the August long weekend.

The final target calls for 80 per cent of the population to have had one shot and 75 per cent with two shots by Labour Day. In that case, most businesses, services and facilities would be able to open with limited restrictions.

So far, nearly 68 per cent of Manitobans have received a first dose of vaccine.

The province has been under tight public health orders since a delayed third wave caused a significant surge in COVID-19 infections last month.

Manitoba is slightly loosening health orders Saturday to allow small outdoor gatherings, but restrictions on businesses will remain in place.

More to come.

–With files from the Canadian Press

