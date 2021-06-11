Man charged with impaired driving causing death after young woman killed in N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man from Woodstock, N.B., has been charged with impaired driving after striking a pedestrian by car in Maxwell on May 27.

In a release, the RCMP said that at 3:35 a.m. they responded to a report of the collision on Route 540. The pedestrian, a 24-year-old woman from Woodstock, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police said Wyatt Belyea was charged with impaired driving causing death in Woodstock provincial court on June 10.

He was taken into custody and is scheduled to return to court on July 9.

