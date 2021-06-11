Menu

Crime

Man charged with impaired driving causing death after young woman killed in N.B.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 1:51 pm
Man charged with impaired driving causing death after young woman killed in N.B. - image View image in full screen
Alex_Schmidt via Getty Images

A 25-year-old man from Woodstock, N.B., has been charged with impaired driving after striking a pedestrian by car in Maxwell on May 27.

In a release, the RCMP said that at 3:35 a.m. they responded to a report of the collision on Route 540. The pedestrian, a 24-year-old woman from Woodstock, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Read more: Two people facing impaired driving charges after 3-vehicle crash in Moncton, RCMP say

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police said Wyatt Belyea was charged with impaired driving causing death in Woodstock provincial court on June 10.

He was taken into custody and is scheduled to return to court on July 9.

