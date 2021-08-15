SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Winnipeg South

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:26 pm
The Federal Riding of Winnipeg South Centre. View image in full screen
The Federal Riding of Winnipeg South Centre. ELECTIONS CANADA

The riding of Winnipeg South is located in Manitoba. It includes a portion of the south region of Winnipeg. A section of the Red River runs through this riding.

Conservative Rod Bruinooge first ran for the seat in the 2004 election, but lost to Liberal Reg Alcock. Bruinooge ran again in 2006, beating Alcock in a tight race, winning by a slim 0.26 percentage points.

Bruinooge held the seat until 2015, when he did not seek re-election. Liberal Terry Duguid won the seat that year with 28,096 votes. He secured the seat again in 2019.

In addition to his role as MP, Duguid is the parliamentary secretary to the minister of economic development and official languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the minister of environment and climate change (Canada Water Agency).

Health care and social assistance make up 15.2 per cent of the riding’s occupation.

Candidates

Liberal: Terry Duguid (incumbent)

