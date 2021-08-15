SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Willowdale

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:30 pm
Map of the Willowdale riding. View image in full screen
Map of the Willowdale riding. Elections Canada

The riding of Willowdale is located in Toronto, specifically in the North York area. It borders on a portion of the Don River West Branch that crosses Highway 401.

Liberal incumbent Ali Ehsassi was first elected to the riding in 2015 and won the seat again in 2019. He was preceded by the Conservative Party’s Chungsen Leung, who won in 2011, and the Liberal Party’s Martha Hall Findlay, who won in both a 2008 byelection and general election.

The riding was also previously held by longtime Liberal Jim Peterson. In 2007, Peterson stepped down as MP, citing retirement.

Trending Stories

Under the Liberal government, Ehsassi was the parliamentary secretary to the minister of innovation, science and industry (innovation and industry).

Candidates

Liberal: Ali Ehsassi (incumbent)

NDP: 

Conservative:

Green:

