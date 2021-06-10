Menu

News

Vancouver Island 18-year-old dies in fire after warning other residents to get out

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 11:06 pm
RCMP say the 18-year-old victim alerted other residents to the fire, but didn't make it out of the home herself. View image in full screen
RCMP say the 18-year-old victim alerted other residents to the fire, but didn't make it out of the home herself. Global News

An 18-year-old Vancouver Island woman died in a fire early Thursday morning, after alerting other residents of the home that flames had broken out.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP said it happened just after 2:30 a.m. at a home on the Malahat Nation in Mill Bay.

Read more: Structure fire in South Okanagan on New Year’s Day turns fatal

Police arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames, and four residents outside. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mounties said the 18-year-old who alerted the other residents didn’t make it out of the home, and her body was located inside after firefighters had extinguished the flames.

Read more: One person dies following New Year’s Eve apartment fire in Duncan

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but RCMP said early indications were that it was not criminal.

The BC Coroners Service will conduct its own investigation into the woman’s death.

Click to play video: 'Deadly fire at Duncan apartment prompts an outpouring of support' Deadly fire at Duncan apartment prompts an outpouring of support
Deadly fire at Duncan apartment prompts an outpouring of support – Jan 1, 2021
