Vancouver Island 18-year-old dies in fire after warning other residents to get out

An 18-year-old Vancouver Island woman died in a fire early Thursday morning, after alerting other residents of the home that flames had broken out.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP said it happened just after 2:30 a.m. at a home on the Malahat Nation in Mill Bay.

Police arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames, and four residents outside. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mounties said the 18-year-old who alerted the other residents didn’t make it out of the home, and her body was located inside after firefighters had extinguished the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but RCMP said early indications were that it was not criminal.

The BC Coroners Service will conduct its own investigation into the woman’s death.

