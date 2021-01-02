Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Structure fire in South Okanagan on New Year’s Day turns fatal

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 2, 2021 8:20 pm
Osoyoos Fire Rescue.
Osoyoos Fire Rescue. Submitted

One person is dead following a structure fire in Osoyoos on New Year’s Day.

According to Osoyoos Fire Rescue, the fire happened along the 6400 block of 89th Street and heavy black smoke was billowing out the front door of the unit when crews arrived around 9:40 p.m.

Read more: One person dies following New Year’s Eve apartment fire in Duncan

“Neighbours were reporting that one member of the family was still inside the building,” Osoyoos Fire Rescue said in a press release. “A family member was trying to re-enter the structure to help the young adult male inside.

“On arrival of the first engine, firefighters made a quick entry into the structure to knock down the fire and rescued the young adult male.”

Story continues below advertisement

Osoyoos Fire Rescue said the young male occupant was rescued within three minutes, but that he had suffered extensive burns and trauma, and was treated by firefighters until BC Emergency Health Services took over.

Click to play video 'Deadly fire at Duncan apartment prompts an outpouring of support' Deadly fire at Duncan apartment prompts an outpouring of support
Deadly fire at Duncan apartment prompts an outpouring of support

“Both male residents were transported to hospital,” said Osoyoos Fire Rescue, “where one succumbed to his burn injuries and the other is in intensive care in Kelowna.”

Osoyoos Fire Rescue said that it’s investigating the fire with the Office of the Fire Commissioner and the BC Coroner’s Service.

It added that the fire’s cause is still undetermined, but that smoke alarms were activated and that firefighters were able to contain the fire in its room of origin.

Click to play video 'Summerland girl bakes cookies to raise funds for Fire Department fundraiser' Summerland girl bakes cookies to raise funds for Fire Department fundraiser
Summerland girl bakes cookies to raise funds for Fire Department fundraiser – Dec 19, 2020
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganFiresouth okanaganFatal FireosoyoosStructure FireOsoyoos Fire Rescue
Flyers
More weekly flyers