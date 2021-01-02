Structure fire in South Okanagan on New Year’s Day turns fatal

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a structure fire in Osoyoos on New Year’s Day.

According to Osoyoos Fire Rescue, the fire happened along the 6400 block of 89th Street and heavy black smoke was billowing out the front door of the unit when crews arrived around 9:40 p.m.

“Neighbours were reporting that one member of the family was still inside the building,” Osoyoos Fire Rescue said in a press release. “A family member was trying to re-enter the structure to help the young adult male inside.

“On arrival of the first engine, firefighters made a quick entry into the structure to knock down the fire and rescued the young adult male.”

Osoyoos Fire Rescue said the young male occupant was rescued within three minutes, but that he had suffered extensive burns and trauma, and was treated by firefighters until BC Emergency Health Services took over.

“Both male residents were transported to hospital,” said Osoyoos Fire Rescue, “where one succumbed to his burn injuries and the other is in intensive care in Kelowna.”

Osoyoos Fire Rescue said that it’s investigating the fire with the Office of the Fire Commissioner and the BC Coroner’s Service.

It added that the fire’s cause is still undetermined, but that smoke alarms were activated and that firefighters were able to contain the fire in its room of origin.

