Politics

Canada election: York Centre

By Nida Omar Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:36 pm
Map of the York Centre riding. View image in full screen
Map of the York Centre riding. Elections Canada

York Centre encompasses part of the City of Toronto. Its rough boundaries are Highway 401 to the south, Bathurst Street to the east, Steeles Avenue West to the north and Keele street, Grandravine Drive, Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street to the west.

Liberal incumbent Ya’ara Saks won this riding’s seat in a 2020 by-election, garnering more than 45 per cent of the vote. Runner-up Conservative candidate Julius Tiangson collected 41.8 per cent, and the NDP’s Andrea Vásquez Jiménez received just more than five per cent of the vote. Saks succeeded the Liberal Party’s Michael Levitt, who won just more than 50 per cent of the riding’s vote in the 2019 election.

York Centre has mostly been a Liberal stronghold, however the Conservative Party’s Mark Adler won the seat in 2011. Levitt won the seat back in 2015.

In the 2012 redistribution process, the riding lost some of its territory to Willowdale and Thornhill for the 2015 election.

This riding is home to 104,319 residents, with immigrants making up 56 per cent of that number. York Centre has experienced immigration from places like the Philippines, Iran and the Russian Federation, according to the 2016 Census.

CANDIDATES:

Liberal: Ya’ara Saks (incumbent)

Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

