Crime

Grande Prairie man charged after allegedly having loaded gun outside school

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 7:58 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

Grande Prairie RCMP said a 41-year-old man is facing several firearm offences after an incident at a school Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to a school in the area of 108 Avenue and 104 Street in the northern Alberta city at around 2:40 p.m.

Read more: ASIRT investigation underway into RCMP vehicle hitting fleeing cyclist in Grande Prairie

A man was found near a vehicle outside the school, according to RCMP. Police said they searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun, machete, axe and two handgun magazines with ammunition.

RCMP said a search warrant was conducted at a home in the County of Grande Prairie Tuesday evening, where 28 firearms were seized, as well as 10,000 rounds of ammunition and several firearm magazines.

Story continues below advertisement

Robert Howarth, 41, has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, five counts of careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Howarth has been taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on June 14.

