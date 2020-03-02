Menu

Crime

Couple facing drug and firearm charges after Edmonton police investigation

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 2, 2020 6:16 pm
Edmonton Police Service headquarters in downtown Edmonton.
Edmonton Police Service headquarters in downtown Edmonton. File, Global News

After an Edmonton Police Service drug investigation, an Edmonton couple is facing 49 charges.

The investigation was launched in November 2019 and two search warrants were executed on Feb. 28 near 45 Street and 126 Avenue and another address on Hopper Crescent.

During the search, police said they found five guns — a loaded 9 mm, a loaded SKS, two revolvers and a sawed-off shotgun — ammunition, almost $28,000 in Canadian and U.S. currency, ballistic body armour, 180 grams of cocaine and items used to produce and package cocaine.

Ronald Snipes, 39, and Christina Rose, 28, are each facing charges related to firearms, drug trafficking and production offences.

Police didn’t specify what charges were laid against the two or what prompted the investigation.

