Grande Prairie man charged with sexual assault and interference: RCMP

A 50-year-old man from Grande Prairie was charged after police were called to investigate alleged inappropriate sexual contact between an adult and two minors at a home in the northern Alberta city.

In a news release issued Monday, the RCMP said its officers responded to a complaint at a home on Jan. 4 and took the minors out of the residence when they arrived.

“Further investigation by the Grande Prairie Special Investigations Unit revealed the minors were allegedly offered goods in return for going to an unlicensed business at a residence known as White Spot Spa,” police said.

“Grande Prairie SIU executed a search warrant at the residence and seized a number of items.”

The RCMP said its investigation led them to arrest David Thomas White and charge him with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

White has been released from custody but must abide by a number of conditions:

prohibited from going to any public park, swimming area, daycare centre, school ground, playground or community centre where someone under the age of 16 could reasonably be expected to be

prohibited from having any device that can access the internet

prohibited from being alone with any child under the age of 16

White is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial court on Feb. 17.

Anyone with information about the events that led to this investigation — or who has knowledge of similar alleged incidents — is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5701 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

