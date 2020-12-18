Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Alberta RCMP charge two people in child pornography investigation

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 10:25 am
On Dec. 16, 2020, RCMP arrested Ryan Matchett, 29, and Melissa Murdock, 31, both of Grande Prairie, Alta.
On Dec. 16, 2020, RCMP arrested Ryan Matchett, 29, and Melissa Murdock, 31, both of Grande Prairie, Alta. Getty Images

RCMP in Grande Prairie have arrested and charged two people following a lengthy child pornography investigation.

RCMP said the investigation began in late 2018 when officers were notified by Northern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation (NAICE) of child porn images that had been uploaded to a social media platform.

RCMP worked with NAICE to determine where the images came from.

Trending Stories

Read more: 54-year old Grande Prairie, Alta. man faces child porn charges

RCMP said a home in the Westpointe neighbourhood was searched in December 2019, at which time electronic devices were seized.

On Thursday, RCMP said officers had arrested 29-year-old Ryan Matchett and 31-year-old Melissa Murdock, both of Grande Prairie, charging them with possession of child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

Matchett and Murdock are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18, 2021.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPChild PornographyGrande PrairieChild PornGrande Prairie RCMPchild pornography chargesPossession of Child PornographyGrande Prairie crimeAlberta child pornographyGrande Prairie child pornographyNorthern Alberta Internet Child ExploitationGrande Prairie child pornMelissa MurdockRyan Matchett
Flyers
More weekly flyers