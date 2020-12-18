Alberta RCMP charge two people in child pornography investigation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Grande Prairie have arrested and charged two people following a lengthy child pornography investigation.

RCMP said the investigation began in late 2018 when officers were notified by Northern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation (NAICE) of child porn images that had been uploaded to a social media platform.

RCMP worked with NAICE to determine where the images came from.

RCMP said a home in the Westpointe neighbourhood was searched in December 2019, at which time electronic devices were seized.

On Thursday, RCMP said officers had arrested 29-year-old Ryan Matchett and 31-year-old Melissa Murdock, both of Grande Prairie, charging them with possession of child pornography.

Matchett and Murdock are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18, 2021.