Canada

Businessman Peter Blodgett donates $100,000 to Peterborough Humane Society animal care centre

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 10:54 am
Peterborough businessman Peter Blodgett has donated $100,000 to the Peterborough Humane Society's animal care centre. View image in full screen
A section of the new Peterborough Animal Care Centre will be named after Peter Blodgett following the businessman’s $100,000 donation to the project.

On Thursday, the Peterborough Humane Society announced Blodgett’s gift to its Our Pet Project fundraising campaign for the $10-million Peterborough Animal Care Centre being constructed at 1999 Technology Dr. in the city’s east end. Ground was broken on the project last month for the centre, which will replace the humane society’s aging, cramped animal shelter on Lansdowne Street East. The centre will boast an adoptions centre and spay and neuter clinic, a provincial dog rehabilitation centre and offices.

Read more: Businessman donates $300,000 for new Peterborough Humane Society animal care centre

Blodgett, president of Darling Insurance, says he wanted to get behind the project after seeing the “positive impact” the humane society makes in the community.

“Truthfully, I’m allergic to all animals, but I have been involved in the farm community throughout my life and have a great appreciation for animals big and small,” he said. “I’ve been observing the work of the Peterborough Humane Society and the positive impact they are making in our community over the past few years and wanted to get behind their mission.”

Construction got underway in May for the new animal care centre in Peterborough. View image in full screen
In recognition of Blodgett’s gift, the lounge in the adoption centre lobby of the new centre will be named the Peter D. Blodgett Darling Insurance Lounge, the humane society announced.

“Peter has been a wonderful friend and supporter of the Peterborough Humane Society for years, but this recent donation truly has us humbled,” said Shawn Morey, the humane society’s executive director. “The fact that he recognizes the value of our new centre and what it will do for Peterborough and the Kawarthas is phenomenal. It’s individuals like Peter who make this community as strong as it is.”

Blodgett is well-known in the community as a founding member of the Loonies on the Street fundraiser, which has raised nearly $2 million over 20 years for Kawartha Food Share. He’s also chairperson of the capital campaign for Fairhaven long-term care and serves on the board for Peterborough MusicFest.

His donation brings the humane society’s fundraising goal to $7.6 million. To donate, visit ourpetproject.ca or contact campaign manager Alex Tindale via email.

Click to play video: 'Global Peterborough’s Shelter Pet Project for June 4, 2021' Global Peterborough’s Shelter Pet Project for June 4, 2021
