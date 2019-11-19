Three Loonies fundraiser returns to Peterborough to support Kawartha Food Share

Send this page to someone via email

The annual Three Loonies on the Street fundraiser aims to raise $130,000 for Kawartha Food Share next month.

Businessman Peter Blodgett and guests will be bringing their brand of Christmas cheer to downtown Peterborough and the radio airwaves on Friday, Dec. 13 at the corner of George and Simcoe streets at Peterborough Square.

Corus Entertainment’s The Wolf 101.5 FM and 100.5 Fresh Radio will be broadcasting the festivities live as volunteers canvass pedestrians and drivers for donations to support the food bank, which is marking its 20th anniversary.

Last year, the fundraiser earned more than $125,000, and since its inception 19 years ago, the one-day event has raised nearly $1.6 million for families in need. According to Kawartha Food Share, $1 donated allows the charity to purchase up to $6 worth of food.

Story continues below advertisement

3:33 Kawartha Food Share seeing spike in demand for meal programs Kawartha Food Share seeing spike in demand for meal programs

Kawartha Food Share assists more than 8,900 people each month in the city and county through its numerous programs and 37 member agencies. Last year, Kawartha Food Share distributed more than $5 million worth of food and emergency care needs.

The organization also partners with community meal programs, such as those provided by One Roof Diner, the Salvation Army, Brock Mission and others.

“It started almost as a joke,” said Blodgett, co-creator of the fundraiser. “We went on the radio to do a weather report, and it kind of blossomed after that.”

The Wolf, Fresh Radio, Global News Peterborough and the Peterborough Examiner are teaming up to promote the event.

This year’s theme is Need to Feed (#needtofeed). The event will run from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Global News, The Wolf 101.5 FM and 100.5 Fresh Radio are properties of Corus Entertainment.