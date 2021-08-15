SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Vaughan—Woodbridge

By Nida Omar Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:36 pm
Map of the Vaughan-Woodbridge riding.
Map of the Vaughan-Woodbridge riding.

The Vaughan—Woodbridge riding is in York Region and includes part of the city of Vaughan. It is bordered by Major Mackenzie Drive West to the north, Highway 50 to the west, Highway 400 to the east and Steeles Avenue West to the south.

Liberal incumbent MP Francesco Sorbara was elected to represent the Vaughan–Woodbridge riding in 2019 for a second term. Sorbara garnered 51.3 per cent of the vote, with the Conservative runner-up Teresa Kruze collecting 36.3 per cent.

Vaughan—Woodbridge riding has a population of 105,228 and its area is 79.84 square kilometres, according to the most recent census. About 50 per cent of residents age 15-plus have some form of post-secondary certification.

Candidates

Liberal: Francesco Sorbara (incumbent)

Conservatives:

Green:

NDP:

