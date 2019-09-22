Canada election: Vaughan–Woodbridge

Voters in the Vaughan–Woodbridge riding elected Francesco Sorbara of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Francesco Sorbara

Conservative: Teresa Kruze

NDP: Peter DeVita

Green: Raquel Fronte

PPC: Domenic Montesano

The riding is in York Region and is comprised of the City of Vaughan. It is bordered by Major Mackenzie Drive West to the north, Highway 50 to the east, Highway 400 to the west and Steeles Avenue West to the south.

Vaughan-Woodbridge riding has a population of 105,228 people and is 79.84 square kilometres wide according to the most recent census

The riding previously represented Vaughan but was dissolved into three ridings of Dufferin—Caledon, King—Vaughan and Vaughan—Woodbridge after the federal electoral boundaries redistribution.

The riding is fairly new, with the Conservatives taking hold in 2011 and the Liberals winning power in the 2015 election.