Shooting death of Quintez Downey added to Nova Scotia’s reward program

Nova Scotia is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information about the homicide of Quintez Downey in January of this year.

A call was placed to 911 on Jan. 27 to say that a person was being driven to the Dartmouth General Hospital with a gunshot wound.

An ambulance met the vehicle on Portland Street in Dartmouth and Downey was transported to hospital, but later died.

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

At the time, investigators believed Downey was shot near Clarence Street in North Preston, and was likely alone.

Pursuing arts degree

According to his obituary, Downey was pursuing a bachelor of arts degree at Crandall University in Moncton where he also played basketball.

“Quintez was a devoted man of God; he loved his family and was a positive role model for young children,” the obituary read.

Downey worked with the North Preston Community Centre, the North Preston Housing Authority and FOG Construction.

“His favourite pastimes included going out to eat, playing video games, dancing, imitating his mom and spending time with his dog Precious,” the obituary goes on.

“Quintez will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.”

‘People may have information’

“Investigators believe people may have information that could result in arrests and possible charges in relation to Mr. Downey’s death,” a news release from the province reads.

Downey’s case is being added to the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which means anyone who offers information that leads to an arrest and conviction is eligible for a reward of up to $150,000.

The reward is “allocated as deemed just by the Minister of Justice for the Province of Nova Scotia.” However, anyone who wants to submit a tip anonymously can still call Crime Stoppers.

“I urge anyone with information to come forward,” Randy Delorey, attorney general and minister of justice, said in the release.

“I hope the addition of this case to the rewards program will help in bringing closure to this young man’s family, friends and the community.”

