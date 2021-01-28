Menu

Crime

North Preston shooting victim dies from wounds: RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 10:10 am
Police tape file image.
Police tape file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

RCMP have confirmed that a 20-year-old man who was shot on Wednesday has died from his wounds.

Halifax RCMP were called to the community of North Preston shortly before 1 a.m. in response to reports of gunfire.

They were able to locate a victim who was on his way to the hospital.

Read more: Young man injured in overnight shooting in North Preston

The 20-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. Investigators believe he was shot near Clarence Street.

Police also received another report of shots fired near Alex Lane, but as of Wednesday said they did not know if the two incidents are related.

The Mounties confirmed they are working with the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the next step.

The force will provide an update when possible.

RCMP Shooting Homicide Death Nova Scotia RCMP Fatal Shooting Halifax RCMP North Preston
