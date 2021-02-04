Menu

Crime

Police seek information in death of Quintez Downey from North Preston, N.S.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 1:05 pm
Quintez Downey from North Preston is being remembered as a hard worker who loved basketball and his community, according to his obituary.
Quintez Downey from North Preston is being remembered as a hard worker who loved basketball and his community, according to his obituary. Crandall University (crandallu.ca)

Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for information in the homicide of Quintez Downey that occurred last week in North Preston.

On Jan. 27, police responded to shots fired just before 1 a.m. and located 20-year-old Downey on his way to the hospital. He later died as a result of the injuries.

Investigators believe Downey was shot near Clarence Street in North Preston, and was likely alone.

Read more: RCMP rule shooting death in North Preston a homicide

“Police continue to have numerous investigators dedicated to this incident to move the investigation forward,” RCMP said in a release.

“Any member of the public with information is asked to contact the police.”

According to his obituary, Downey was pursuing an arts degree at Crandall University where he also played basketball.

“He was a hard worker,” the obituary read.

Downey worked with the North Preston Community Centre, the North Preston Housing Authority and FOG Construction.

“His favourite pastimes included going out to eat, playing video games, dancing, imitating his mom and spending time with his dog Precious.

“Quintez will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.”

CrimeRCMPNova ScotiaHomicideDeathPolice investigationNorth PrestonNorth Preston shootingQuintez Downey
