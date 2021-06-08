International community, leaders condemn attack against Muslim family in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Leaders and members of the international community are speaking out against Islamophobia and condemning a targeted attack in which a pickup truck struck a Muslim family out for a walk in London, Ont., Sunday, leaving four dead and a nine-year-old boy in hospital.

Organizations and leaders from around the world, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are calling the violent killing a “terrorist attack” and are advocating for the end of hate and discrimination against Muslims.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said the “act of terrorism” against the London, Ont., family shows the “growing Islamophobia” in western countries.

“Saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim-Pakistani origin Canadian family in London, Ontario,” he said on Twitter. “Islamophobia needs to be countered holistically by the international community.”

3:06 Outpouring of grief in London, Ont. for Muslim victims killed in vehicle attack Outpouring of grief in London, Ont. for Muslim victims killed in vehicle attack

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also rebuked the attack, saying he is “appalled” and that his heart goes out to the victims, surviving family, loved ones and the community.

“We must stand united against Islamophobia now more than ever,” he tweeted.

Saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in London, Ontario. This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries. Islamophonia needs to be countered holistically by the international community. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 8, 2021

I am appalled by the targeted and heinous attack on a Muslim family in Ontario, Canada. My heart goes out to the victims, surviving family and loved ones – and the community. We must stand united against Islamophobia and all forms of hatred, now more than ever. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 8, 2021

On Monday, city police in London said a 20-year-old driver of a black pickup truck intentionally mounted the sidewalk and drove into a family of five out for an evening walk. The area’s police chief said investigators believe the family was targeted because of their Islamic faith.

The victims’ family has identified the four who were killed as Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Afzaal and Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother. The son, nine-year-old Fayez Afzaal, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, from London, Ont., was arrested and charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the attack.

1:20 Canadian politicians hold moment of silence for victims of London, Ont. vehicle attack Canadian politicians hold moment of silence for victims of London, Ont. vehicle attack

On Monday night, U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar said the violent killing is a “cruel reminder” that anti-Muslim hate is “deadly and alive in the West.”

“We must all speak out against it and prosecute these violent hate crimes against Muslims vigorously,” she said.

Melita Gabrič, the ambassador of the delegation of the European Union to Canada, also denounced the attack, saying she is “shocked” at the violence.

“We stand united with Canada, committed to the freedom of religion and worship,” she tweeted Tuesday.

“We condemn Islamophobia and any form of hate crime.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We condemn Islamophobia and any form of hate crime."

Who can fathom this kind of hate? My heart breaks for the Afzaal family. This is a cruel reminder that anti-Muslim hate is deadly and alive in the West. We must all speak out against it. And prosecute these violent hate crimes against Muslims vigorously.https://t.co/jhIjk9sklw — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 8, 2021

Shocked by the attack in London, On.

Our thoughts are w/the family of the victims & our wishes for a speedy recovery to the survivor of the attack.

We stand united w/ 🇨🇦, committed to the freedom of religion & worship. We condemn Islamophobia & any form of hate crime. — Dr. Melita Gabrič, Ambassador (@EUAmbCanada) June 8, 2021

Prime Minister Trudeau addressed the violent killing at a House of Commons meeting on Tuesday, saying targeted Islamophobic attacks must stop. The National Assembly of Pakistan also condemned what happened, offering prayers to the four who passed away and wishing a speedy recovery for the nine-year-old boy.

“We stand with the people of London and with Muslim communities across the country,” Trudeau said at Tuesday’s House of Commons meeting.

“We’re going to continue to fund initiatives likes the security infrastructure program to help protect communities at risk and their schools and places of worship. We’ll continue to fight hate online and offline, which includes taking even more action to dismantle far-right hate groups.”

Hundreds are expected to attend a vigil for the Muslim family in London, Ont., Tuesday evening.

The House condemned the killing of Pakistan-origin Muslim family in Canada and offered Fatiha for the departed souls and prayed for the speedy recovery of the young survivor of the attack.#Canadaattack @RadioPakistan @appcsocialmedia @demp_gov @GovtofPakistan @AsadQaiserPTI pic.twitter.com/Dh1Zk9F52O — National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) June 8, 2021

Hate is a sickness that festers and becomes evil. Sending love to the entire Muslim community. We must end Islamophobia once and for all. https://t.co/D5vKTLSzUI — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) June 8, 2021

I strongly condemn the terrorist truck attack by running over five members of a Muslim family in Canada. The dream of "freedom" will come to an end for those who embrace this barbaric order, which is tried to be built on the basis of hatred to Islam.#Islamophobia #Canada — Mahir Ünal 🇹🇷 (@mahirunal) June 8, 2021

Tragic news from #Canada, as a Muslim family in London, Ontario was attacked in a car ramming, killing four. Police are calling it a targeted, hate-motivated attack because of their Islamic faith. We echo our affiliate @CIJAinfo: There must be zero tolerance for Islamophobia. https://t.co/Oo6IGy58nq — WJC (@WorldJewishCong) June 8, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear the news of heinous attack on a Muslim Pakistani-Canadian family in Canada. This horrific incident of terrorism depicts rising #Islamophobia that needs to be eradicated collectively by Muslim Ummah. Praying for quick recovery of the only young survivor. — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) June 8, 2021

Statement on the Islamophobic terror attack in Ontario, Canada. The consequences of ignoring Islamophobia are far too serious! pic.twitter.com/AOJ2dFeRBZ — British Muslims (@APPGBritMuslims) June 8, 2021

