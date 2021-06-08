‘This is a terrorist attack’: Trudeau condemns tragedy in London, Ont. that left 4 dead

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly two days after four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., were killed in what police described as a targeted hate crime, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it a “terrorist attack.”

Trudeau spoke in the House of Commons on Tuesday, calling the attack “a brutal, cowardly, and brazen act of violence.”

“This was no accident,” he said. “This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities.”

On Sunday evening, police said a pickup truck, driven by a 20-year-old London man, mounted a curb, and struck the family of five as they were out for an evening walk, and then drove away.

Police have not released the names of the victims, but a statement released by the family late Monday identifies them as Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother.

The couple’s nine-year-old son Fayez was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

Nathaniel Veltman has been arrested and charged with murder in the attack.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also addressed the attack, saying “uur Canada is a place where Muslims are not safe.”

“To think that a family going for a walk couldn’t make it home. To think that a casual walk around the block in our neighborhood would be one’s last. To think you can’t walk safely down your own street,” he said.

“To Muslim Canadians, I’m so sorry you have to live like this, that you have to live in fear.”

He added that the threat to Muslim Canadians’ safety stems from extreme right-wing ideology, online hate and politicians’ use of Islamophobia for political gain.

Trudeau said that he spoke Monday with the mayor of London and representatives of the local Muslim community, to express his condolences and discuss the urgency of how to keep communities safe across the country.

This includes, “more action to dismantle far-right hate groups, like what we did with the Proud Boys by adding them to Canada’s terror list,” he said.

A vigil is scheduled for Tuesday night at the mosque of the five family members. Trudeau and Singh are expected to attend.