Outdoor pools in Saskatoon open for the season

Outdoor pools in Saskatoon have started opening for the season.

The City of Saskatoon said Riversdale Pool opens on Monday. That will be followed by Lathey Pool on June 9, Mayfair Pool on June 15 and George Ward Pool on June 16.

City officials said all sessions, including public swimming, lane swimming and aqua fitness are time-based to manage capacity limits.

Sessions are limited to two hours, including admission and exit times.

Sessions can be booked up to two days in advance at the city’s leisure online site, or by contacting 306-975-2855 daily between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Only one session can be booked daily.

There will also be a limited number of walk-in spots available, city officials said. However, walk-in spots are not available for aqua fitness or lane swimming.

Officials said anyone arriving 15 minutes late from the start of their booking time will lose their session and the spot will be given to someone waiting in line.

COVID-19 precautions

The city has a number of guidelines in place for anyone using one of the outdoor pools.

Masks are required to access washrooms and change rooms, but are not required on the pool deck. Masks must be removed before taking part in any aquatic activity.

Stay at least two metres apart from anyone not in your group.

A cleansing shower is mandatory before entering the pool, and officials said people should wash or sanitize their hands frequently.

Follow all posted signage, floor decals and arrows, and directions from staff.

Concessions are open at Riversdale and Lathey pools and people must stay within the designated concession area when eating.

Officials said people should bring water bottles as water fountains are not available.

People should bring their own seating or blanket as most seating has been removed.

Anyone using the pools is being encouraged by city officials to leave all valuables at home as there are a limited number of lockers available.

