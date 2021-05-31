Menu

Canada

Spray pads open in Saskatoon in time for first blast of heat

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 3:09 pm
Just as the temperature heats up in Saskatoon, spray pads are opening for the season. View image in full screen
Just as the temperature heats up in Saskatoon, spray pads are opening for the season. File / Global News

Spray pads in Saskatoon are opening up for the season just in time for the first hot blast of the year.

City officials said all spray pads will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily when they open on June 1.

Spray pads located near or on school grounds will be turned off during recess and lunch breaks, with times varying based on individual school schedules.

Read more: Outdoor sports return to action in Step 1 of Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap

Temperatures are forecast to rise this week, with highs of 31 C on Wednesday and 36 C on Thursday.

There are a number of guidelines in place for parents and kids using the spray pads.

Story continues below advertisement

Those include staying two metres apart at all times from those not in the same group, not exceeding restrictions on public gatherings and washing or sanitizing hands before and after using a spray pad.

Read more: COVID-19: Step 1 of Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap comes into effect

Public gatherings are currently limited to 150 people under Step One of Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap.

City officials said anyone feeling sick should not use a spray pad.

There are 21 spray pads in Saskatoon, which will remain open until Sept. 6.

