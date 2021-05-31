Spray pads open in Saskatoon in time for first blast of heat

Send this page to someone via email

Spray pads in Saskatoon are opening up for the season just in time for the first hot blast of the year.

City officials said all spray pads will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily when they open on June 1.

Spray pads located near or on school grounds will be turned off during recess and lunch breaks, with times varying based on individual school schedules.

Temperatures are forecast to rise this week, with highs of 31 C on Wednesday and 36 C on Thursday.

There are a number of guidelines in place for parents and kids using the spray pads.

Those include staying two metres apart at all times from those not in the same group, not exceeding restrictions on public gatherings and washing or sanitizing hands before and after using a spray pad.

Public gatherings are currently limited to 150 people under Step One of Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap.

City officials said anyone feeling sick should not use a spray pad.

There are 21 spray pads in Saskatoon, which will remain open until Sept. 6.

