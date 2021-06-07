OPP search for bobcat they say was intentionally let out of North Grenville zoo

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a bobcat was intentionally let out of a North Grenville zoo and is now on the loose.

According to police, on Sunday, officers received a mischief report from the owner of Saunders Country Critters Zoo and Sanctuary.

The owner said one of their animals was found outside of its pen Saturday, then on Sunday, the owner said a bobcat went missing.

Police believe the animals were let out of their pens intentionally.

The bobcat, a four-year-old male named Brett Cody, may look like a large house cat, with grey-blond fur, weighing around 20 pounds, police say.

OPP are asking that anyone with information about the animal’s whereabouts to notify Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If located, you can also call Saunders Zoo directly at 613-794-6124 or saunderscountry@gmail.com.