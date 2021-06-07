Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP search for bobcat they say was intentionally let out of North Grenville zoo

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 11:37 am
OPP are searching for a missing bobcat who they believe was intentionally let out of a North Grenville zoo. View image in full screen
OPP are searching for a missing bobcat who they believe was intentionally let out of a North Grenville zoo. OPP

OPP say a bobcat was intentionally let out of a North Grenville zoo and is now on the loose.

According to police, on Sunday, officers received a mischief report from the owner of Saunders Country Critters Zoo and Sanctuary.

The owner said one of their animals was found outside of its pen Saturday, then on Sunday, the owner said a bobcat went missing.

Trending Stories

Police believe the animals were let out of their pens intentionally.

Read more: Jaguar escapes at New Orleans zoo, kills 6 other animals before capture

The bobcat, a four-year-old male named Brett Cody, may look like a large house cat, with grey-blond fur, weighing around 20 pounds, police say.

OPP are asking that anyone with information about the animal’s whereabouts to notify Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement

If located, you can also call Saunders Zoo directly at 613-794-6124 or saunderscountry@gmail.com.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Zoo tagbobcat tagsanctuary tagNorth Grenville tagbobcat missing tagmissing bobcat tagmissing bobcat north grenville tagzoo bobcat tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers