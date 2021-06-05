Global BC Recipes: Amna’s chicken biryani

Last month we asked people to submit their best recipes for the Trail Appliances favourite family recipe contest.

From over 300 entries we have narrowed it down to five finalists. Each of the finalists will make their dish with chef Wayne Sych of Joe Fortes.

Here, finalist Amna shows us how to make a savoury chicken biryani.

Ingredients

Basmati Long grained Rice – 1 kg

Chicken – 1 kg

Chili flakes – ½ Tablespoon

Ginger Garlic Paste – 2 Tablespoon

Cumin Powder – 1 Tablespoon

Coriander Powder – 2 Tablespoon

Turmeric – ½ Tablespoon

Salt – 2 Tablespoon

Black Pepper – ½ Tablespoon

Red Chili powder – ½ Tablespoon

Garam masala + star anise – ¼ teaspoon

Cinnamon Powder – ¼ teaspoon

Bay Leaves – 3

Cardamom pods – 4

Tamarind – to taste

Water – 3 Cups

Orange food colour

Pandan Essence

Tomatoes sliced – 250 g

Onion – Fried – 70 g

Method

Take a large pot and add oil, ginger, garlic paste, chicken, cardamom, bay leaves and chili flakes. Fry them till the chicken starts turning white. Remove from heat In a separate pot add 2 litres water, 4 tablespoon salt, and ¼ cup oil. Bring to a boil Add your rice to boiling water and boil till they are 75% done, then drain In your chicken pot, add 3 cups water, tamarind puree and all dry masalas, tomatoes, fried onion (potatoes are optional). Bring this mixture to a boil. Add the drained rice, top with ¼ cup oil and some orange food colouring and then cover Reduce to low heat and let it steam cook for about 10 minutes. Check your rice to make sure it is well cooked. Remove form heat and let it rest for 10 minutes. Your chicken biryani is done.

Biryani is the epitome of Pakistani cuisine, Amna explains. With a rich blend of spices and long grained basmati rice, it is a complete dish of rice, chicken and each bite is bursting with flavour.

“The earliest and fondest memory I have of this dish is running around in my grandparent’s house while my Nani (Grandmother) and mama made this. This used to be a treat for us and biryani was made on special occasions or when we felt festive. It was symbolized and mandatory on holidays and that is ingrained in our lives that even till this day when we think about our loved ones or feel that we want to treat ourselves we cook this feast.

“I started cooking at a very tender age and all that I know was taught to me by my mom. I have a passion for cooking and experimenting. My mother taught me this and taught to her by her mom and so on. This recipe has been passed on to us by many generations before us. The spices are not always readily available so we stock them to always have them at hand.

“This dish is so close to my heart and gives me comfort. I make it for my family and friends and when you lift the lid after its done cooking/resting, the whole house is filled with fragrant aromas.

“I am sharing this treasure with you today. Hope reading this gives you as much joy as it gave me writing it.”