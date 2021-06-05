N.B. needs more than 14,000 to be vaccinated in order to begin loosening restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and said that more people need to get vaccinated.

According to the province, an average of 14,800 people need to be vaccinated per day with their first dose over the next three days to reach the 75 per cent mark.

This is the amount required to begin loosening pandemic restrictions under the province’s Path to Green.

A news conference will be held on Monday to report on the progress on reaching the 75 per cent mark, and to indicate if the province will be able to enter the first phase of its recovery plan.

Nine new cases

Out of the nine new cases, three are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), four are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and two are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,262. Since Friday, seven people have recovered for a total of 2,068 recoveries.

There have been 44 deaths, and the number of active cases is 149.

Five patients in total are hospitalized. Four patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.

On Friday, 1,337 tests were conducted for a total of 342,212.