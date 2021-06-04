New Brunswick reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, declares outbreak at nursing home

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and declared an outbreak at a nursing home in Saint-Louis-de-Kent.

The province said the outbreak was determined following one recent confirmed case of COVID-19 at Villa Maria in Zone 1 (Moncton region).

“Members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team are on-site providing support for residents and the facility’s care tea,” said the province in a release.

The province also confirmed a positive case at Nackawic Childcare on June 3. The facility was closed Friday as contact tracing was being carried out.

Public Health asked staff and families not to send their children to another child-care facility Friday, and to restrict their movements.

10 new cases

Out of the 10 new cases, two are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), one in Zone 2 (Saint John region), six in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,253. Since Thursday, nine people have recovered for a total of 2,061 recoveries.

There have been 44 deaths, and the number of active cases is 147.

Five patients in total are hospitalized. Four patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.

On Thursday, 1,369 tests were conducted for a total of 340,506.

The province also announced that walk-in clinics are available for those who wish to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health reported that 67.4 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received a first dose.

More than 50,000 New Brunswickers will need to get vaccinated between Friday and Monday, June 7, to reach 75 per cent; the amount required to begin loosening pandemic restrictions under the province’s Path to Green.