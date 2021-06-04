Southeast Calgary home damaged in Friday morning fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department said crews acted quickly Friday morning to save a home on the southeast end of the city from extensive damage.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in New Brighton shortly after 11 a.m. after getting reports of the blaze.

CFD spokesperson Carole Henke said crews did a “swift lockdown to contain damage to the exterior.”

There were no reported injuries and investigators remained on scene in the afternoon.

