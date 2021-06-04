Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Southeast Calgary home damaged in Friday morning fire

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 2:42 pm
The Calgary Fire Department said crews worked quickly to limit the damage to a house after a fire broke out, Friday, June 4, 2021. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department said crews worked quickly to limit the damage to a house after a fire broke out, Friday, June 4, 2021. Global News

The Calgary Fire Department said crews acted quickly Friday morning to save a home on the southeast end of the city from extensive damage.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in New Brighton shortly after 11 a.m. after getting reports of the blaze.

READ MORE: Calgary firefighters extinguish downtown dumpster fire that spread to building

CFD spokesperson Carole Henke said crews did a “swift lockdown to contain damage to the exterior.”

There were no reported injuries and investigators remained on scene in the afternoon.

Click to play video: '10 people displaced after 3 homes damaged in Calgary fire' 10 people displaced after 3 homes damaged in Calgary fire
10 people displaced after 3 homes damaged in Calgary fire – May 18, 2021
