Southeast Calgary home damaged in Friday morning fire

The Calgary Fire Department said crews acted quickly Friday morning to save a home on the southeast end of the city from extensive damage.
Firefighters were called to a house fire in New Brighton shortly after 11 a.m. after getting reports of the blaze.
CFD spokesperson Carole Henke said crews did a “swift lockdown to contain damage to the exterior.”
There were no reported injuries and investigators remained on scene in the afternoon.
