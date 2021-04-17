Menu

Canada

2 homes damaged in Calgary fire Friday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 17, 2021 12:16 am
A house fire 200 Block of Carmel Close NE, Friday, April 16, 2021. View image in full screen
A house fire 200 Block of Carmel Close NE, Friday, April 16, 2021. Global News

There were multiple 911 calls at around 3:45 p.m. Friday about a fire in the 200 Block of Carmel Close NE.

Calgary fire crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from a home.

There were two people inside who got out safely and two cats who were rescued as well.

The fire department said the house will be uninhabitable for the foreseeable future.

A second house next door was also damaged. That home sustained minor damage to the siding.

