2 homes damaged in Calgary fire Friday afternoon

There were multiple 911 calls at around 3:45 p.m. Friday about a fire in the 200 Block of Carmel Close NE.
Calgary fire crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from a home.
There were two people inside who got out safely and two cats who were rescued as well.
The fire department said the house will be uninhabitable for the foreseeable future.
A second house next door was also damaged. That home sustained minor damage to the siding.
