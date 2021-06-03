Calgary firefighters extinguish downtown dumpster fire that spread to building

The cause of a dumpster fire in downtown Calgary that spread to a nearby building is under investigation.
Firefighters were called to the building in the 200 block of 10 Avenue southwest at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire, which had spread to the roof of a commercial building.
The building itself had “large amounts” of smoke, according to a Calgary Fire Department news release.
“Crews were able to vent the smoke quickly and ensure that there were no occupants,” the release stated.
No injuries were reported.
Damage to the building was kept mainly to the roof but the interior did suffer smoke damage as well.
