Fire

People displaced, pets rescued after Calgary house fires

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 30, 2021 9:24 pm
Calgary crews responded to a fire in Saddle Ridge on Sunday, May 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary crews responded to a fire in Saddle Ridge on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Global News

The Calgary Fire Department extinguished two blazes — one in Saddle Ridge and the other in Sundance — on Sunday.

Crews responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Saddlemont Close N.E. at noon. Smoke was emerging from a two-storey house, and the CFD struck a second alarm.

Firefighters “quickly brought it under control” and rescued a fish and a dog, officials said.

Five people were displaced, so the Red Cross is helping with accommodations.

The fire extensively damaged the kitchen.

Read more: 10 people displaced after fire rips through 3 northeast Calgary homes

At 3 p.m., the CFD responded to smoke emerging from a two-storey house on Sundown Close S.E.

Two people were home at the time and able to get out. There were no injuries.

“The fire and smoke damage extended throughout the home and will cause both residents to be displaced,” the CFD said.

Both fires are under investigation.

