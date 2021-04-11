Menu

Canada

Calgary Fire Department puts out 2 blazes Saturday night

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 11, 2021 3:15 pm
The Calgary Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 200 block of Centre Street S. on Saturday, April 10, 2021. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 200 block of Centre Street S. on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Supplied

The Calgary Fire Department responded to two blazes in the city on Saturday night.

Crews responded to reports of smoke and flames emerging from the roof of a single-storey commercial building in the 3800 block of Bonnybrook Road S.E. at 6 p.m.

“Crews had to ladder the building and open up the roof to expose hidden fire in the roof material,” CFD said.

The interior had minor smoke damage, according to CFD.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 200 block of Centre Street S. on Saturday, April 10, 2021. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 200 block of Centre Street S. on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Supplied

At 9:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Centre Street S., CFD used an aerial ladder to put out a fire in the roof of a two-storey commercial building.

“Firefighters needed to cut away multiple layers of roofing material to expose concealed fire and continue to extinguish the area,” CFD said.

In both cases, no one was injured and the causes are under investigation.

