Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Features

Mission building evacuated after blaze breaks out: Calgary Fire Department

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 12:15 am
Calgary crews responded to a fire in Mission on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary crews responded to a fire in Mission on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Global News

Twelve people were forced from their building following a fire in Calgary’s Mission neighbourhood on Tuesday.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to smoke emerging from the three-storey Mission Manor, located at 520 24 Ave. S.W., around 7:15 p.m.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze, which originated in one of the 12 units.

No one was in that suite at the time, according to CFD.

Trending Stories
Calgary crews responded to a fire in Mission on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary crews responded to a fire in Mission on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Global News

No injuries were reported, and an investigation is underway.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire departmentCalgary Firefire CalgaryMission fireCalgary Mission firefire Mission ManorMission Manor fireMission Manor fire Calgary

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers