Mission building evacuated after blaze breaks out: Calgary Fire Department

Twelve people were forced from their building following a fire in Calgary’s Mission neighbourhood on Tuesday.
The Calgary Fire Department responded to smoke emerging from the three-storey Mission Manor, located at 520 24 Ave. S.W., around 7:15 p.m.
Firefighters knocked down the blaze, which originated in one of the 12 units.
No one was in that suite at the time, according to CFD.
No injuries were reported, and an investigation is underway.
