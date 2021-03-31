Mission building evacuated after blaze breaks out: Calgary Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Twelve people were forced from their building following a fire in Calgary’s Mission neighbourhood on Tuesday.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to smoke emerging from the three-storey Mission Manor, located at 520 24 Ave. S.W., around 7:15 p.m.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze, which originated in one of the 12 units.

No one was in that suite at the time, according to CFD.

View image in full screen Calgary crews responded to a fire in Mission on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Global News

No injuries were reported, and an investigation is underway.

Advertisement