A fire prompted the evacuation of a mobile home in Calgary on Saturday.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to several calls about a blaze in the 1100 block of 84 Street N.E. after 9 a.m.

Three people left the home safely, the CFD said.

One person had “minor burn injuries” and was treated and released on scene, according to the CFD.

The cause is under investigation.

