Pedestrian in critical condition after Calgary collision: EMS

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Emergency Medical Services said one person was left in critical condition after a collision on the southside of the city Thursday.

EMS said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Bow Bottom Trail at Canyon Meadows, resulting in one person being sent to hospital in critical condition.

View image in full screen Calgary police investigate a collision that left a pedestrian in critical condition, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Global News

Bow Bottom Trail was closed in and around the scene while the traffic reconstruction team investigated the serious crash.

Story continues below advertisement

There has been no information released on the cause of the collision.

— More to come