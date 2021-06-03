Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian in critical condition after Calgary collision: EMS

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 4:37 pm
Click to play video: '2021 sees high number of fatal pedestrian collisions in Calgary' 2021 sees high number of fatal pedestrian collisions in Calgary
WATCH ABOVE: Calgary police say that so far this year, there have already been six pedestrians killed as a result of collisions. As Jenna Freeman reports, the father of a man that was killed in February would like to see more safety measures in place for pedestrians.

Calgary Emergency Medical Services said one person was left in critical condition after a collision on the southside of the city Thursday.

EMS said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Bow Bottom Trail at Canyon Meadows, resulting in one person being sent to hospital in critical condition.

Calgary police investigate a collision that left a pedestrian in critical condition, Thursday, June 3, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a collision that left a pedestrian in critical condition, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Global News

Bow Bottom Trail was closed in and around the scene while the traffic reconstruction team investigated the serious crash.

Story continues below advertisement

There has been no information released on the cause of the collision.

— More to come

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagCalgary Crash tagCalgary collision tagCalgary pedestrian collision tagCalgary pedestrian tagCalgary serious collision tagCalgary Bow Bottom Trail collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers