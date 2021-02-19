Menu

Canada

‘He’s going to be missed a lot’: Victim of fatal Calgary collision identified

By Heide Pearson Global News
Small memorial left at deadly crash site near Calgary's Chinook Centre
Calgary police continue to investigate a crash that killed a man and sent two other people, including a toddler, to hospital. As Tracy Nagai reports, investigators are looking at speed and drug use as possible factors.

The father of a young Calgary man who was struck and killed on Thursday night says he’s still in shock over his son’s sudden death.

Blade Crow was walking with his girlfriend and her one-year-old child, who was in a stroller, when the three were struck by a vehicle.

Read more: Man killed, child and woman injured after pedestrians struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary

Blade was pronounced dead at the scene, while his girlfriend and the child were rushed to hospital, where they’re still being treated for their serious injuries.

“I just really want to know how this happened and… what happened,” Morris told Global News on Friday evening.

“It’s just mind boggling.”

Blade, his girlfriend, both 21, and her child they were raising together lived just a block away from where the crash happened, Morris said, and were headed home when they were hit.

Morris said Blade had just moved back to Calgary from Vancouver a year ago, and was working as a roofer while attending school.

“He had a lot going for him,” Morris said.

Click to play video '1 person killed after pedestrians hit by vehicle in southwest Calgary' 1 person killed after pedestrians hit by vehicle in southwest Calgary
1 person killed after pedestrians hit by vehicle in southwest Calgary

Morris said his son was an outgoing kid, who loved hunting, being outdoors and getting out to enjoy life.

“He’s going to be missed. He was loved by everybody who met him. He’s going to be missed a lot.”

Morris and Blade Crow are seen in this undated photo.
Morris and Blade Crow are seen in this undated photo. Contributed to Global News

Police said charges are pending against the 28-year-old driver of the vehicle, who initially ran from the scene of the crash but was eventually arrested. It’s also believed speed and drug use may have been a factor in the collision.

It’s believed the driver of the vehicle was trying to make a right turn on an exit lane, but was going too fast and instead continued straight, hitting the trio who were waiting to cross the street on the raised island between the lanes.

Read more: ‘They left this crazy world together’: Engaged Calgary couple killed in 85 St. crash

The crash and the reason the driver left the scene are still under investigation. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage to call 403-567-4000 or 403-266-1234.

Calgary Police Service
