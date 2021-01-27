Menu

Man dies nearly two weeks after being hit by vehicle in downtown Calgary

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 12:12 pm
A Calgary police vehicle on a downtown street.
A Calgary police vehicle on a downtown street. Global News

A 60-year-old man hit by a vehicle in downtown Calgary earlier this month has died from his injuries, police said Wednesday.

The man was crossing the street at the intersection of 8 Avenue and 8 Street S.W. just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13 when he was hit by a turning vehicle.

“The victim was taken to hospital where his condition deteriorated and he died as a result of his injuries on Sunday, Jan. 24,” Calgary police said.

Read more: Man injured after being hit by vehicle in southeast Calgary

The driver, a 24-year-old man, stayed on the scene and investigators said speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors.

No charges are pending, police said.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the CPS traffic unit at 403-567-4000 or the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

