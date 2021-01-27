Man dies nearly two weeks after being hit by vehicle in downtown Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A 60-year-old man hit by a vehicle in downtown Calgary earlier this month has died from his injuries, police said Wednesday.

The man was crossing the street at the intersection of 8 Avenue and 8 Street S.W. just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13 when he was hit by a turning vehicle.

“The victim was taken to hospital where his condition deteriorated and he died as a result of his injuries on Sunday, Jan. 24,” Calgary police said.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, stayed on the scene and investigators said speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors.

No charges are pending, police said.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the CPS traffic unit at 403-567-4000 or the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.