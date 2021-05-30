Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in southwest Calgary collision

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 30, 2021 11:32 am
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital Saturday, May 29, 2021 after a collision on Glenmore Trail near 69 Street S.W. View image in full screen
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital Saturday, May 29, 2021 after a collision on Glenmore Trail near 69 Street S.W. Global News

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries Saturday night after a collision involving a motorcycle.

Calgary police say the collision happened in the area of Glenmore Trail and 69 Street S.W. around 9:55 p.m.

Read more: Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020

EMS says a single rider lost control of his motorcycle. The man, who EMS says is in his 50s, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Trending Stories

The westbound lanes of Glenmore Trail were closed for several hours before reopening just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police tagCalgary Traffic tagCalgary roads tagCalgary EMS tagGlenmore Trail tagCalgary Motorcycle Collision tagGlenmore Trail Collision tag69 Street tagserious motorcycle collision tagGlenmore Trail SW tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers