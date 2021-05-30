Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in southwest Calgary collision

Send this page to someone via email

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries Saturday night after a collision involving a motorcycle.

Calgary police say the collision happened in the area of Glenmore Trail and 69 Street S.W. around 9:55 p.m.

EMS says a single rider lost control of his motorcycle. The man, who EMS says is in his 50s, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The westbound lanes of Glenmore Trail were closed for several hours before reopening just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

