Wellington County OPP lay 52 charges in Erin, Ont. traffic safety initiative

Wellington County OPP say 52 fines have been issued against drivers in Erin, Ont., following a traffic safety initiative on Wednesday.

There have been several complaints about bad drivers in the town east of Guelph and police have been trying to crack down on those questionable habits.

They have even been using devices called Black Cats to study where speeding and aggressive driving is happening.

“Black Cat speed detection devices inconspicuously measure the speed of traffic through a given area over the course of several days or weeks,” OPP said in a news release.

Using the information collected, OPP set up shop in Erin on Wednesday, issuing 24 speeding tickets, four seatbelt tickets, one fine for having cannabis within reach and 18 other fines under the Highway Traffic Act.

On June 2 #WellingtonOPP Traffic Management Unit conducted a Traffic Enforcement Initiative in the @TownofErin . The Traffic Safety Initiative was a direct result of community concerns re: unsafe driving behaviours in the community. OPP laid 52 charges #Committedtosafety ^km pic.twitter.com/gzCzge8mhf — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 3, 2021

Officers even inspected commercial vehicles and issued five fines for insecure loads and took one vehicle off the road for “critical safety defects.”

A driver also received a three-day licence suspension due to recent drug use, OPP said.

