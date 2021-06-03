Nova Scotia’s premier says man in 30s has died from COVID-19, the youngest so far

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 30s has become Nova Scotia’s youngest victim of COVID-19.

Premier Iain Rankin delivered the news following a cabinet meeting on Thursday. He told reporters that this is a reminder of the seriousness of the pandemic.

“Another reminder of how deadly this virus can be, and why it’s so important that we take this cautious, evidence-based approach as we start to move through a slow reopening of our economy,” he said.

“My thoughts and prayers, on behalf of all Nova Scotians, go out to the family and friends that are impacted by such a tragic loss.”

The man was the 88th person to die of COVID-19 in the province. Twenty-two of those deaths happened since April 1 of this year.

Premier Iain Rankin has just announced a man in his 30s lost his life to COVID. This is the youngest person to die from the virus in Nova Scotia. Rankin says this is a tragic reminder of how serious this pandemic is. We also have 25 new cases today. — Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) June 3, 2021

There are also 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, Rankin said, most of which are in the central zone. He said all but three are related to known contacts or travel.

“So we still have limited spread in the HRM area, so that’s concerning,” he said. “It’s not a major spike, but it’s another reminder of how serious our cases are.”

Rankin urged Nova Scotians to get tested for COVID-19, especially as the province begins to reopen.

On Wednesday, the province reported two deaths and the first blood clot linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine. The person who had the clot is recovering.

The province also entered its first phase of its reopening plan on Wednesday.

Restaurant patios can now open and the outdoor gathering limit has been increased to 10. Retail stores can operate at 25 per cent capacity with physical distancing and personal services — such as hair salons, barber shops and spas — can offer services that don’t require the removal of a mask by appointment only.

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, has said he is confident the province will be able to move into phase two of the plan by June 16.

