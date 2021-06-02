N.S. premier, top doctor to hold COVID-19 briefing as Phase 1 of re-opening begins

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s premier and top doctor are poised to hold a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon.

The briefing with Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and will be live streamed here.

Today also marks the beginning of the first phase of Nova Scotia’s re-opening plan. Restaurant patios are now allowed and the outdoor gathering limit has been increased to 10.

Retail stores can operate at 25 per cent capacity with physical distancing and personal services, such as hair salons, barber shops and spas can offer services that don’t require the removal of a mask by appointment only.

Most students in the province are returning to in-person classes today. Schools in Halifax and Sydney regions are set to open tomorrow.

Daily case counts have been on a rapid decline, with only 12 cases reported yesterday.

As well, the province announced late yesterday it is resuming the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as an option for second doses, due to new guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

